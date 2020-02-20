WAFL & WAFLW To Kick Off In Bunbury This May!

Bunbury will host some of the state's best footballers in May for an Australian Football League's men's & women's regional fixture.

Bunbury City Council supported a financial contribution of $35,000 to host the event following a proposal from the WA Football Commission.

The double header for WAFL & WAFLW will be held at Hands Oval on Sunday, May 17 between Swan Districts Football Club & the West Coast Eagles in the men's and Swan Districts & Peel Thunder Football Clubs in the women's.

A South West Football League match between South Bunbury and Collie football clubs will also take place - it's set to be an action-packed weekend for football fans!

City of Bunbury Deputy Mayor Jaysen Miguel said the regional fixture was set to be an exciting event for the community and local football clubs.

“The West Australian Football Commission sees Bunbury as a suitable location for a regional fixture – that alone is a big win for our wonderful City and our sporting clubs,” Deputy Mayor Miguel said.

“A WAFL and WAFLW double header at Hands Oval, which is in exceptional playing condition, will be a major drawcard to get visitors to Bunbury while also providing yet another great sporting event for our local community.”

The regional fixture is expected to attract a crowd of up to 4000.

Western Australian Football Commission Executive Manager WAFL and Football Operations Scott Baker thanked the City of Bunbury, South West Football League, Swan Districts, the West Coast Eagles and Peel Thunder for making the fixture possible, as well as WAFL naming rights partners Optus.

“All of these stakeholders have united to take this fixture to the City of Bunbury, which is a great outcome for everyone involved,” Mr Taylor said.

“The South West has been a terrific breeding ground for football talent over the years and it’s really important we continue rewarding this and encouraging growth and development in the area.

“We hope that showcasing these games in Bunbury will encourage a new generation of local boys and girls to pick up a football and become the WAFL and WAFLW players of the future.”

The City’s contribution will help see the game being broadcast to a large TV audience, helping to promote Bunbury as a tourism destination.

