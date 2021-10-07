Wagga Wagga Records First Case In Over A Year As School Shuts Down

Wagga Wagga has recorded its first case of COVID19 in more than a year, after a member of the Kildare Catholic College community tested positive.

Education director Elizabeth O'Carrigan explained the details in a statement.

"The college has become non-operational from 2:00pm and for the remainder of today and tomorrow while contact tracing is conducted and deep cleaning of the school is undertaken," she said.

"We are working closely with Catholic Schools NSW and NSW Health to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff as a priority.

"This work includes identifying close contacts of the confirmed case so they can be contacted and self-isolate for the required time."

Murrumbidgee Local Health District said interviews have begun for contact tracing purposes and exposure sites will be listed as results are returned.

"The advice for people who may have had contact with any member of the Kildare College community is to monitor for symptoms and get tested as soon as possible," MLHD said in a statement.

