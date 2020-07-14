"WAIT!! People in the back didn't hear me!" This Footballer Just Dropped The Best Post-Game Interview Of All Time

Soccer fans may be familiar with Adebayo Akinfenwa, the 18 stone, 38-year-old big man who four years ago secured promotion to League One for his team Wimbledon FC and after the game begged for a job on live television as his team had released him. "Hit me up on WhatsApp!" Akinfenwa begged prospective employers.

Fast forward four years and Akinfenwa was back at Wembley, back securing another promotion, this time even more impressive. He has just got tiny Wycombe Wanderers (stadium capacity: 9,448) into The Championship, just one division below the English Premier League.

Understandably, Akinfenwa was pretty happy. And when the Sky Sports interviewers asked him his thoughts after the game, the striker let his emotions loose for one of the all-time great sports interviews:

"Four years ago I stood in front of you unemployed. The only person who can hit me up on WhatsApp today is Klopp!" isn't a sentence you're going to hear too often in our typical post-match interviews.

Good luck to Akinfenwa and Wycombe for next season when they'll face up against big clubs such as Norwich City, Fulham, Stoke City, and Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

Meanwhile, get more sport in your ears by subscribing to Triple M Footy and Triple M Rocks NRL on the Triple M App. And here's a few more tips to listen to from isolation/as you head back out to work: