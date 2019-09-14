Wait...What Just Happened!? The Finals Start You Didn't See Coming

You have to see it to believe it.

In what has to be one of the most dramatic starts to an NRL final ever, Joseph Leilua removed himself from the field before the play had even began.

Leilua ran out with the Raiders, stood for the minute's silence, and then quickly removed himself from the field holding his eye, leaving everyone confused.

It was shortly revealed that Leilua had copped a firework in the eye...

Yep, you read right - a firework.

The Triple M NRL Call team couldn't believe what they were seeing.

LISTEN HERE:

Finals Footy truly has it all!