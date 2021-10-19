- NRL News"Waiting To See If Gal Will Sign His Side" | Josh Aloiai Opens Up On Potential Fight With Paul Gallen
"Waiting To See If Gal Will Sign His Side" | Josh Aloiai Opens Up On Potential Fight With Paul Gallen
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG & LIAM
Manly Sea Eagles star and amateur boxer Josh Aloiai has called out Paul Gallen to step inside the ring.
Despite Gallen having competed in 13 professional fights, managing 11 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in his most recent bout to current Australian Heavyweight Champion Justis Huni, Aloiai reckons he has the tools to defeat the former Cronulla Sharks skipper.
