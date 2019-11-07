This Sunday, November 10, will mark the Walk4BrainCancer event at the foreshore in Esperance.

The national event aims to raise funds to enhance research and hopefully find a cure for brain cancer. As it stands the survival rate for this particular cancer is 20 per cent.

The cause has touched one particular Esperance family. Megan Johnston's father died suddenly last year from brain cancer and now Mrs. Johnston wants to contribute to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and hopefully help doctors and scientists work towards a better result for brain cancer patients.

As of last week the Esperance teacher had raised over $6,000. Nationally the foundation has accrued almost $2 million.

The walk begins at 9am with participants asked to register by 845am. Food stalls and drink stands will be set up to provide extra for the event. Walkers will move along the foreshore to Castletown Quays and back.

For more information contact Megan through the Walk 4 Brain Cancer Esperance Facebook page.