Walk-In Vaccine Clinic Opens At Sydney Super Dome

NSW’s Health vaccine pop-up clinic at Qudos Bank Arena is up and running as of Wednesday.

In a vaccine blitz targeted at inner Sydney areas, where Covid jabs have been slow on the uptake, the walk-in clinic is open every day from 7am to 9pm.

Pfizer is available for anyone over the age of 12, while AstraZeneca is available for people aged 18 and older.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Sydney Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

It comes as figures were revealed on Tuesday exposing where the lowest vaccine rates were across the state, with more than 605x`,000 people yet to receive a first dose of a Covid vaccine, with majority under the age of 50.

The state's lowest first-dose rate is found in the LGAs of Edward River, the Riverina, the City of Sydney, Byron and Randwick.

In metro Sydney, the Inner West, North Sydney, Waverley, and Canada Bay were also all below average.

While, in the regions, Bayside, Hunters Hill, Georges River Woollahra, Ryde and Canterbury-Bankstown all have vaccination rates below 85 per cent.

On Tuesday 75.2 per cent of people aged over 16 in NSW are fully vaccinated, while 90.7 of eligible people have received their first jab.

With the state is looking likely to reach 80 per cent of people fully vaxxed before the October 25 target, it remains to be seen if regional travel will be allowed or withheld pending inconsistencies between regional and metropolitan vaccine rates.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr