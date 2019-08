Local music will be showcased on Friday August 30th.

WAM or Western Australian Music will be launching the Demo's Of The Wheatbelt compilation.

In March 2019, ten artists were chosen to record in the historic Cummins Theatre with experienced producers Dan Carroll and Matt Gio.

And in the same venue on Friday August 30th will be the official launch of the latest album from WAM.

Nigel Bird from WAM spoke to Triple M about the project and how people can come along to the launch.