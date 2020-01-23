Want To Eat Healthier? This Perth Made App Will Get You Going!

A local Perth guy has developed an app that could literally change the way you think about eating.

The best thing is, he had the idea, then went and learnt how to build an app, just so he could share his idea with the world.

The app is called Seasonal and as you might expect, it simply tells you what produce is in season at a particular time.

We live in a time when a lot of produce is available all year round. The man behind the app, Clint Thomas (who also works here at mix94.5), is out to promote the health and environmental benefits of eating more seasonally, and relying less on the "preserving" of out of season produce.

A great feature of the app too is that it dynamically reacts to your location, so that what might be in season here in Perth, may not be in other locations around Australia.

The best thing. The app is completely free, but only available for Apple devices at this stage.

Get the app here

