Want to live at one of Crystalbrook Collection's hotels... well, now you can!

Hello Bailey residences.

Article heading image for Want to live at one of Crystalbrook Collection's hotels... well, now you can!

Imagine living in a 5-star hotel?

Yeah I know, what a dream right... well now it's possible! 

Crystalbrook Collection has launched Bailey residences which means from $225 a night you can live in your tropical home away from home. 

You've got access to two pools, a 24 hour fitness centre, day spa, restaurants and even the Milk Bar. 

They're also tapping into the ethos of responsible luxury so you'll have a wooden key card, no plastic water bottles or straws. 

Now just to win the lotto so I can stay here forever!

For more information check out their website. 

