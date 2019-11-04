WANTED: Do You Know This Man? Police Want To Hear From You!

Do you know this man?

Coffs Clarence Police would like to speak with the male shown in the images above.

Triple M understand that about 2pm on Thursday, 13 June 2019, some items were alleged to have been stolen from the JB Hi-Fi store in Coffs Harbour.

If you have any information on the identity of the male, please call Coffs Harbour Police on (02) 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.