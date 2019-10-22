WANTED: Do You Know This Man? Police Want To Speak To Him About Urunga Armed Robbery.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an armed robbery on the state's Mid North Coast last year.

About 8pm on Monday 15 October 2018, a 61 year old man and a 58 year old woman were inside a restaurant on Bowra Street, Urunga when an unknown man entered the store.

The man then threatened the pair with a knife and demanded cash.