WANTED: Do You Know This Man? Police Want To Speak To Him About Urunga Armed Robbery.
Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an armed robbery on the state's Mid North Coast last year.
About 8pm on Monday 15 October 2018, a 61 year old man and a 58 year old woman were inside a restaurant on Bowra Street, Urunga when an unknown man entered the store.
The man then threatened the pair with a knife and demanded cash.
The offender fled empty handed, last seen heading south down a nearby laneway.
Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene, setting up Strike Force Tubular to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As their inquiries continue, strike force detectives have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with a thin build and his face covered by a black hooded jumper.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and long dark pants, carrying a long, silver bladed carving knife.
Anyone with information which may assist investigators is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.