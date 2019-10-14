WANTED: Have you seen Matthew Ivan?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man known to frequent the Coffs Coast.
Matthew Ivan, 27, is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants in the state’s north.
Officers attached to Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Mr Ivan is described as being of caucasian appearance, approximately 175-180cm tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Dunoon, Corndale, Lismore, Ballina & Coffs Harbour areas of Northern NSW.
If you see this man do not approach him and please call triple-zero.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on (02) 6626 0599, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.