Wanted Man Arrested in Relation to Death of Oakey Man at Plainland

A 21-year-old man wanted in relation to the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on July 1 has been taken into custody following a pursuit through Logan this afternoon.

Around 1pm, police patrolling in Teys Road at Holmview observed the man driving a Toyota Aurion, when it accelerated away at speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle with Polair tracking from above to Bayliss Road at Heritage Park where the man was arrested without incident.

The man has been charged with one count each of murder, unlawful use of motor vehicle, armed robbery, and two counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

If you have any information for police contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

