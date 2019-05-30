WANTED: Man Escapes Prison Known to Frequent Mid North Coast

UPDATE:

A man has been arrested after allegedly escaped from a minimum-security correctional facility at Glen Innes.

The 27 year old man was reported missing from the facility near Glen Innes, about 8:50am on Tuesday 28 May 2019.

About 3:45pm on Wednesday, officers from New England Police District located the man in dense bushland 70km east of Glen Innes on the Gwydir Highway.

He was arrested and taken to Glen Innes Police Station where he was charged with inmate escape from lawful custody.

He was refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court today.

Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

EARLIER:

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a prisoner who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility at Glen Innes.

Ben Michie, 27, was reported missing from the facility on the Gwydir Highway, near Glen Innes, about 8:50am on Tuesday.

Michie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent the Hunter Valley, Mid North Coast and western Sydney areas.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the man, but to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.