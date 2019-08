More details have emerged about the incident at Thornton yesterday which sparked a major manhunt.

A 27 year old man went to a home in Pepler Place armed with a weapon at 12:40pm Thursday, threatening the residents and pouring a flammable substance on the property.

He later fled into bushland, prompting a search around Thornton and East Maitland involving Polair and the Dog Unit.

The man remains on the run.

Police say the incident was targeted and all parties were known to each other.