WANTED: Police Looking to Locate Riley Amos

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Riley Amos, aged 29, also known as Jason Wouters, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for break and enter and property offences.

Officers from Coffs Harbour Police District commenced inquiries into his whereabouts and are now appealing for public assistance to locate him.

Riley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm to 185cm tall, of thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is last known to have resided in Toormina and frequents the Coffs Harbour area; however, his current whereabouts are not known.

The public is urged not to approach Riley if he is seen, but to contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.