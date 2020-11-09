WANTED: Police Searching for DYRELL PARSONS on the Mid North Coast

Kempsey Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants in the state’s Mid North Coast.

Dyrell Parsons, 22, is wanted on an arrest warrant for an alleged serious domestic violence offence.

He is described as being of aboriginal appearance, between 170-180cms tall, with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Kempsey and Bellbrook areas.

Anyone who sights him is urged not to approach him but to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.