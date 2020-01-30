Wanted Woman Complains About Mugshot

"It wasn't a good angle"

Article heading image for Wanted Woman Complains About Mugshot

A wanted woman's taunted Newcastle Police on social media, complaining about the mugshot they're using.

A Facebook post by Newcastle City Police District is urging the public to keep an eye out for the 23 year old, who's got a warrant out for stealing offences.

Hundreds of Facebook users commented on the less-than flattering photo, prompting the wanted woman to comment herself on the page.

"It's not everyday I look like trailor (sic) trash," she said, urging police to upload a newer photo.

30 January 2020

