Warmer Temps For The Weekend Because Townsville 'Winter' Isn't Sure If It's Coming Or Going

It's been a week of 'it's so cold!' Facebook statuses and tradies wondering if they can add a beanie under their hard hat.

Temps got down to 11 degrees in some parts of NQ, but that's all in the past from today.

This weekend temps will nudge closer to the high 20's with minimum temps getting no lower than 18.

So now that you've pulled your winter gear down from the top of the cupboard, you can put it all back and slide your Cowboys footy shorts on.

From Monday temps will range from 19-27 with partly cloudy conditions in Townsville, while Ingham's week will start on 19 degrees and reach 25.

Ayr will be a notch cooler starting Monday morning on 12 and hitting 26 in the early arvo.

In Bowen the week will start with partly cloudy skies and temps ranging from 18-27.

Now we're not saying that cooler temps won't be back, but at least we can thaw out for a bit!

