Warner Woman Dies In Head-On Collision At Dayboro

A 21-year-old woman has died after her vehicle was involved in a head-on collision in Dayboro on Monday afternoon.

The woman’s hatchback was heading north on Darboro Road when it drifted onto the opposite side of the road, colliding with a sedan at around 5:30PM on Monday.

The 21-year-old driver of the hatchback was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital where she passed away from her injuries on Tuesday.

The passenger of the hatchback along with the driver of the sedan sustained less serious injuries and were both transported to hospital for further treatment.

It is not yet clear what caused the woman’s hatchback to drift into the wrong lane and collide with the sedan.

An official investigation into the collision has been launched by major crash investigators.

