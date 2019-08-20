Warning - Chemical Hazard in Shepparton

Issued Today at 9:37 AM.

This Warning is issued for Shepparton.

There is a hazardous gas leak on Wyndham Street near Balaclarva Road.

Anyone located in the area should move indoors.



What you should do:

Bring your pets inside.

If you are located within the warning area, you should immediately move inside your home or the nearest building. People who shelter indoors are much safer than those people who remain outside.

Close all windows and doors.

Turn off heating and cooling systems.

Close all vents and fireplace flues.

Chemical hazard - Warning for Wyndham St, Shepparton. For more info: https://t.co/mwjx2EZhYX #vichazmat — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) August 19, 2019



Impacts in your area: You may smell gas.

This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.

The next update is expected by 20/08/2019 11:30 am or as the situation changes.

Health contacts:

If you are experiencing any symptoms that may be due to exposure, seek medical advice or call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024.

Anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty breathing should call Triple Zero (000).

Emergency contacts:If your life or property is threatened call Triple Zero (000).

Use multiple sources to stay informed:www.emergency.vic.gov.au.



Accessibility:The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

To access this information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.