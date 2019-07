Despite missing out on Matt Lodge the Warriors are still chasing another of the club's young brigade.

NRL inside Brent Read joined Triple M Saturday NRL and revealed who the Auckland-based club are chasing, with still plenty of money in their kitty.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed why ARL Commissioner Mark Coyne can't be sacked despite his Singapore incident and also the future of Titans youngster AJ Brimson; hear the full chat.