Warriors Playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita Busted His Testicle During 60-Point Loss To The Storm

Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita ruptured his testicle during his side's 60-point loss to the Storm.

According to Newshub NZ, Harris-Tavita suffered the injury during in the 34th minute in an incident involving teammate Josh Curran's knee.

Incredibly, he managed to finish the match and not miss a tackle despite the massive loss.

Harris-Tavita is expected to only miss two weeks of footy and should return in round 10.

