Warriors Targeting Two More Players To Join The Club On Loan

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed the New Zealand Warriors are targeting two more players to join the club on loan.

David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo and Agnatius Paasi look set to fly home after the club's July 19 fixture against the Sharks.

Prop Leivaha Pulu has already departed Australia this week.

Ready also provided an update on John Bateman's club future, with the Bulldogs set to miss out on the Englishman; hear the full chat below.