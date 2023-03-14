Warwick Issued Emergency Declaration As Police Search For "Armed Person"

Queensland Police have issued an emergency declaration across several streets in Warwick as investigators search for an “armed person” believed to be in the area.

The emergency declaration was established at around 10PM on Monday evening only hours after police ended a 10-hour siege in Townsville yesterday in an unrelated incident.

Residents living on Grafton Street, Gore Street, Wood Street and Dragon Street are being urged to stay inside their homes until given the all-clear by police.

Police said in a statement that the declaration was put in place as officers deal with an “unfolding incident”.

“Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the declared location,” they said.

The incident follows a 10-hour long siege in Townsville on Monday which ended in the death of a 50-year-old man from self-inflicted gun-shot wounds.

Police were called out to Elphinstone Drive in Kirwan at around 8PM on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

The man is alleged to have locked himself inside the property for several hours.

