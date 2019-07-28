Warwick Local Volunteers for Daffodil Day for Past 15 Years

Cancer Council Queensland’s Warwick Volunteer Branch are getting ready to turn the streets of Warwick yellow to raise funds for vital cancer research.

Among the branch members who will be volunteering their time is Carol Cooke, who has been volunteering on Daffodil Day for the past 15 years.

You will find a sea of yellow daffodils and pins at Warwick Betta Home Living, Coopers Menswear, Bunnings Warehouse, Steele's Bakery Café and Rose City Shopping World on Friday August 23.

“It’s very rewarding to help the wider community through fundraising,” Ms Cooke said.

Warwick’s Cancer Council branch are among south west Queensland’s top fundraisers, winning the Regional CancerFREE Challenge awards in 2016 and 2018.

The CancerFREE Challenge was an initiative that rewarded the top fundraisers in the state, by inviting them to fund raise and compete for the rights to name a research grant.

“All funds raised through Daffodil Day this year will support our cutting-edge, lifesaving research that will bring a cancer free future closer,” Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said.

“Over the past 20 years, five-year survival rates in Queensland have increased to 70 per cent as a result of improvements in cancer treatment, prevention and screening.

“While cancer research has made some extraordinary breakthroughs over the years, there are still cancers with low survival rates and limited treatment options that need more funding.

Research into new treatments, education and prevention programs, and patient support services are helped made possible by the generosity of the Warwick community and dedication of volunteers like Carol.

“With your support on Daffodil Day, we can raise funds to save many more lives.”

There are many ways to support the Daffodil Day Appeal; volunteer your time, get your school or workplace involved; donate online, or buy a daffodil pin or fresh daffodils.



To get involved, or find out more information, visit www.daffodilday.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!