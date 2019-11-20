Wasim Akram Reveals The Toughest Australian Batsman He's Ever Bowled To

Pakistan cricketing legend Wasim Akram has revealed the toughest Australian batsman he's ever bowled to.

LISTEN HERE:

Akrim represented Pakistan nearly 500 times across Test and ODI's and was one of the most revered bowlers in world cricket.

However, it's an Aussie who he feared most when make that run towards the crease.

"He was phenomenal as an opener in one-day cricket, he used to smash us," Akrim told The Rush Hour with MG.

"He wasn't just a slogger - He used to cut, he used to pull - If you'd pitch it up he used to hit straight.

"So he was a proper player, who played proper cricket that was he was so dangerous."

Akrim also opened up on making his debut as a teenager, much like 16-year-old Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah who will make his own debut against Australia on Thursday; hear the chat below.