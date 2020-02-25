"Wasted" | MG Laments Wayne Bennett's Decision To Move Cameron Murray From Lock
Triple M's Mark Geyer has rubbished Wayne Bennett's decision to move Cameron Murray from lock to the second-row.
With the retiring John Sutton and Sam Burgess departing the club, Murray has been forced to move much to to dismay of Geyer.
This was part of a broader chat around the South Sydney Rabbitohs after Adam Reynolds was announced as the new club captain; hear the full chat below.
