WATCH: 1000+ Musos Absolutely Slay Acca Dacca's Highway To Hell

It's the kind of pick-me-up we all need right now, and it comes in the form of 1000+ people rocking out in full synchronisation to a genuine Aussie ball tearing classic.

It's been online for a couple of weeks but only starting to do the rounds, but this is quite excellent. The "Rockin' 1000" rocking out Acca Dacca's Highway To Hell. It was performed in Cesana, Italy, with over 1,200 musicians rallying together for a full concert, playing classics from acts like Nirvana, the White Stripes and more.

And of course, the mighty AC/DC!

WATCH:

Imagine the sound guy trying to mix this? You just can't!

One of the participants had the foresight to capture his perspective during the whole shebang.

WATCH:



Last year, Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley did a pretty good job to describe why Highway To Hell rocks as much as it does.

