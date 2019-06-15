WATCH | 13 Year Old Boy Stands In As Metallica's Drummer

13 year-old Evan Adamson has enjoyed a birthday he will never forget after performing on stage with Metallica.

The aspiring musician & Metallica fanatic was invited on stage by singer James Hetfield, and performed the opening of 'Seek and Destroy' with the band.

WATCH HERE:

Evan took to Instagram and said that performing with his favorite band was "the best thing ever".

"Well well well no words I mean to play drums in front of 68,000 people with my hero’s my favourite band of all time was just the best thing ever and to top it all off it was my bday," his post read.

Best birthday EVER.