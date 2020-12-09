Watch AC/DC's Dark New Music Video

AC/DC have released the official music video for their new single Demon Fire, the third single from their new album PWR/UP.

The heaviest track on the album, the clip for Demon Fire is dark, moody and heavy with billboards of the band, that same glowing red neon we've seen on all of the PWR/UP releases, racing cars and creepy skeletons.

Watch:

AC/DC's 17th studio album PWR/UP has topped the Australian album charts three weeks in a row and if they keep the title next week they'll beat Taylor Swift for the #1 album of 2020.

Catch Angus Young talk about PWR/UP on Triple M:



