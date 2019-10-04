Watch & Act Issued As Bush Fire Burns Out Of Control Near Penrith

The NSW Rural Fire Service has issued a Watch & Act warning as crews respond to a bush fire near Penrith.

According to reports, the fire is burning near Fire Trail Road, Castlereagh, and is burning towards Nutt Road.

"The fire is burning in Very High fire danger conditions," the NSW RFS website states.

"Under these conditions, fires can be difficult to control. Embers may be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires.

"These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front."

Residents in the areas around Nutt Road, Boscobel Road and Smeeton Road are urged to follow their bush fire survival plan and take advice from firefighters.

The NSW RFS will provide regular updates at their official website or on Twitter.

