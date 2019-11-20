WATCH | Aussie Skydiving Instructor Leaps From Plane, Lands On The Back Of Moving Motorbike

A 34-year-old skydiving instructor has put NSW on the map after leaping from a plane and landing on the back of a moving motorbike.

Scott Hiscoe pulled off the stunt on November 6 at Shellharbour airport, near Lake Illawarra, with the help of Red Bull motocross athlete Robbie Maddison.

According to a video on Storyful, after jumping from the plane Hiscoe executed a "high-performance" turn so he could build up enough speed to manoeuvre his way onto the back of Maddison's bike.

"It was always goign to be a challenge with a lot of things having to line up to be successful, but who better to do it with than Robbie Maddison," Hiscoe said.

"Pulling this stunt off over my own home town of Wollongong made it even better."

Perhaps most astonishingly, this was only the pair's third attempt.

