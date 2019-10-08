WATCH | Brayden Maynard’s Speech At Collingwood’s Best And Fairest Was Hilarious

Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard gave the speech of the award season on Friday night when he was awarded the Jack Regan Trophy for a fifth place finish at Collingwood’s best and fairest, the Copeland Trophy.

WATCH IT HERE FROM THE 1:25 MINUTE MARK:

It’s a masterclass in awkward public speaking — the thanks to his missus off the top, constantly reiterating that he’s no good at public speaking, and the laughter from the crowd.

The best part, though, is his drive-by to departing assistant Justin Longmuir: “I dunno if you’re here or if you’re in WA already… ya dog!”

The speech will take a lot of beating as the best of 2019.

