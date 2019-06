WATCH | Every Big Freeze Slider Including Ratings By The Triple M Footy Team

Our panel have judged the efforts of every celebrity who went down the Big Freeze slide to raise funds for MND.

Each slider was judged out of ten for both their costume & sliding skills.

Nathan Brown was in charge of judging each costume, while Michael Roberts at ground level was responsible for rating the slides.

Watch each person go down the slide below.

Leaderboard

1st - Nick Riewoldt: 20 (Costume 10, Slide 10)

2nd - Brendan Fevola: 18.5 (Costume 9, Slide 9.5)

3rd - Bianca Chatfield: 18 (Costume 9, Slide 9)

4th - Liam Picken: 16.5 (Costume 9, Slide 7.5)

5th - Chris Judd: 16 (Costume 8, Slide 8)

- Dane Swan: 15.5 (Costume 7, Slide 8.5)

- Sam Mitchell: 15.5 (Costume 9.5, Slide 6)

- Anna Meares: 14.5 (Costume 8.5, Slide 6)

- Jimmy Bartel: 14 (Costume 7, Slide 7)

- Lauren Jackson: 13.5 (Costume 6.5, Slide 7)

- Brent Harvey: 13.5 (Costume 6.5, Slide 7)

- Jobe Watson: 13 (Costume 6, Slide 7)

- Cyril Rioli: 12.5 (Costume 4, Slide 8.5)

- Bob Murphy: 9 (Costume 5, Slide 4)

WATCH EACH SLIDE:

Please be patient and wait for the videos to load.

Bob Murphy

Jobe Watson

Jimmy Bartel

Lauren Jackson

Liam Picken

Chris Judd

Nick Riewoldt

Bianca Chatfield

Sam Mitchell

Brent Harvey

Anna Meares

Brendan Fevola

Cyril Rioli

Dane Swan