Watch Foo Fighters Debut Performance Of New Song

Foo Fighters surprised fans with the debut their brand new single on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

After a week of teasing the rock band debuted and announced their brand new, groovy sounding track Shame Shame on the American show, along with a performance of their smash hit Times Like These.



'Shame Shame' is a new sound for the Foo Fighters, it takes you places the Foo Fighters haven't gone before. It's unpredictable, yet catchy and just when you think it's going to lead up to that iconic big Foo Fighters chorus, they turn it right around.

In the live debut, frontman Dave Grohl appears nervous, a sight we don't often see from Grohl.

Shame Shame is the first single from Foo Fighters 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, out February 2021

