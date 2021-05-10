Watch Foo Fighters Take On An AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson In The Lead

Foo Fighters have played their first live gig, with a crowd, in over a year and a half and called on their mate Brian Johnson to join in on the celebrations.

The AC/DC frontman joined the Fooies at the Global Citizen Vax Live concert in Los Angeles this week, giving a huge performance of the 1980 classic, Back In Black.

Introducing the rock legend to the stage, Dave Grohl surprised the crowd saying: "Let me introduce you to one of our good friends who's going to do a song for you, from AC/DC it's Brian Johnson".

The band smashed out the Acca Dacca classic, with the biggest smiles on their faces for the live crowd, made up of mostly first responder workers.

Global Citizen's Vax Live gig also saw Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Kimmel and Prince Harry joined the stage for the massive vaccination awareness gig.

