WATCH: Horse Takes On McLaren Ahead Of Gold Coast Polo By The Sea

It was a case of 710 horsepower versus one today as the hype up continued ahead of next week's McLaren Gold Coast Polo by the Sea.

In a bid to show just how fast the horses could end up travelling at the event at Doug Jennings Park on Saturday June 1, horsewoman Indianna Bennetto took on V8 Supercars driver Paul Morris in a one-on-one.

Bennetto was racing her trusty steed Tuy, a 12-year-old thoroughbred, with Morris behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S, in what looked to end in a dead heat.

"I actually had to work for it a little bit harder than I thought," said Bennetto.

While former Bathurst 1000 winner Morris admitted he was surprised just how fast the mare could gallop, cruising at about 60km/hr.

"I was exhilarated when [Tuy] took off, because I've been on the grid at Bathurst with 55 cars and when the horse took off it was exciting," said Morris.

Polo by the Sea returns to the Gold Coast next month, after a turn out of around 2500 spectators at the 2018 event.

The 25-year-old horsewoman will be only woman competing on the day and predicts she will have an edge on her male competitors due to her lighter weight.

"That's a serious benefit," said Bennetto.

"The game is about a lot of agility, but speed is definitely a huge factor [as well]."