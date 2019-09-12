WATCH IT HERE FIRST: Busby Marou's New Clip, Filmed At Birdsville's Big Red Bash

Australia's favourite duo Busby Marou are back with a catchy new single, Over Drinking Over You.

The first taste from the band's new album, The Great Divide- out this September has been a favourite here at Triple M and we can experience these great tunes live when Busby Marou hit the road thanks to Triple M Aussie.

Triple M listeners get the first view of the official music video for the single, that shows the band's journey from home to play the Big Red Bash in Birdsville last month, showcasing the real side of touring and the beautiful Australian red centre.

Talking about the song the band said; "Over Drinking Over You' is a song about when fun habits stop being fun. The symptom is a broken heart and the medicine is the whiskey to endure it.”

BUSBY MAROU THE GREAT DIVIDE TOUR AUSTRALIA OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2019 thanks to Triple M Aussie

With special guests Bobby Alu (all shows) & Leanne Tennant (Cairns only)

Presented by Frontier Touring, Select Music, Triple M & Scenestr

Friday 25 October The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD 18+ ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 26 October Venue 114 | Sunshine Coast, QLD 18+ venue114.com.au | Ph: 07 5413 1400

Sunday 27 October HOTA, Home of the Arts | Gold Coast, QLD All Ages hota.com.au | Ph: 07 5588 4000

Thursday 31 October Lion Arts Factory | Adelaide, SA 18+ moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Friday 1 November Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA 18+ moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Friday 2 November The River | Margaret River, WA 18+ oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 8 November Palais Hepburn | Hepburn Springs, VIC 18+ oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Saturday 9 November Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC 18+ cornerhotel.com.au | Ph: 1300 724 867

Thursday 14 November The Cambridge | Newcastle, NSW 18+ oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 15 November The Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW 18+ ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 16 November Ettamogah Hotel | Kellyville Ridge, NSW 18+ oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Friday 22 November The Jack | Cairns, QLD 18+ oztix.com.au | Ph 1300 762 545

Saturday 23 November Kirwan Tavern | Townsville, QLD 18+ oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

For more info on Busby Marou: busbymarou.com | facebook.com/BusbyMarou Twitter @BusbyMarou | Instagram @busbymarou Youtube | Spotify

