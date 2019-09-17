WATCH: Jack Black, Gavin Rossdale And Billy Idol Cover David Bowie

Getting together for the Music Cares fundraiser concert at the Fonda Theatre, Hollywood last night an unlikely combo of musicians paid tribute to David Bowie.

Dressed in board shorts, Jack Black took on Suffragette City accompanied by Drag Queens, Billy Idol gave Moonage Daydream a heavier sound and Bush's Gavin Rossdale made the 1972 hit Starman sound like a 90's grunge hit.

Along with the Bowie covers the supergroup also played songs by The Doors, The Stooges and more, with members of The Doors and Jane's Addiction.

Music Cares has raised over $6 million for musicians in need.

Catch Gavin Rossdale with Bush in Australian next year for the Under The Southern Stars festival tour.

