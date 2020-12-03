Watch Members Of Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Nirvana, Pearl Jam And Heaps More Pay Tribute To Alice In Chains In The Biggest Gig Of The Year

The Seattle Museum of Pop Culture honoured Alice In Chains this week and there was one hell of a gig to celebrate.

The virtual event that paid tribute to the grunge legends music saw music legend perform from various locations in the cover safe event.

The lineup was one of the best yet including Metallica, Soundgarden, Corey Taylor, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Korn, Billy Corgan, Pearl Jam, Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses and heaps more.

Kicking off the celebrations was Alice in Chains playing an unplugged set, followed by the massive tribute, in what is the biggest rock lineup yet!

The event also raised over $600,000 for the Seattle Museum.

Check the full setlist:

“Your Decision” – Alice In Chains

“Rooster” – Ann Wilson

“Man in the Box” – Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney

“Down In A Hole” – Duff McKagan, Shooter Jennings with Ayron Jones and Martin Feveyear

“Would?” – Korn

“Brother” – Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan and Liv Warfield with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy Stoller, Ryan Waters

“Them Bones” – Fishbone

“Rain When I Die” – Dallas Green/City and Colour

“Put You Down” – Liv Warfield with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy Stoller, Ryan Waters

“Again” – Mastodon

“It Ain’t Like That” – Kim Thayil and Shaina Shepherd with Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan

Yaccino

“Drone” – Krist Novoselic and Kim Thayil with Jillian Raye, Jennifer Johnson, Jeff Fielder, and Ben Smith

“Black Gives Way to Blue” – Lily Cornell Silver with Chris DeGarmo

“Nutshell” – Mark Lanegan and Maggie Bjorklund with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith and Ryan Waters

“Heaven Beside You” – Ayron Jones with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy Stoller, Ryan Waters

“Angry Chair” – Members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall

“Check My Brain” – Billy Corgan

“Would?” – Metallica

“No Excuses” – Alice In Chains

“Black Gives Way to Blue” – Eric & Encarnación



Watch the full event here

