Watch Metallica And Ugly Kid Joe's Cover Band Take On AC/DC And More

The world's best cover band, Wedding Band played in Canada last night and we're jealous as!

The Wedding Band, that haven't actually played at a wedding, is made up of Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane, Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle and ex Queens of the Stone Age drummer, Joey Castillo.

Your new favourite supergroup played rock songs by Billy Idol, Black Sabbath, Motorhead, The Ramones and AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' that coincided with the 40th anniversary of the Acca Dacca record by the same title.

Watch:



It was only the band's 3rd gig, but we're hoping for a sneaky Aussie show when Metallica are down under this October.

Ugly Kid Joe's, Whitfield Crane is playing Black Sabbath songs in Australia later this year, for ticket info:

