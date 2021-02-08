Watch Miley Cyrus Grind On Billy Idol, Duet With Joan Jett, Cover Blondie, Nine Inch Nails And More For Super Bowl Pre-Show

Its official, Miley Cyrus is a rock Princess.

The once upon a time country music star absolutely blew away fans at the Super Bowl pre-show today, performing for 7,500 health care workers, who have been vaccinated of course.

Cyrus and her shaggy blonde mullet tore the stage a new one with massive performance showcasing the best of rock, from punk band Blondie, the dark sounds of Nine Inch Nails, Bikini Kill and more. She even gave her Godmother Dolly Parton a nod with her take of the emotional hit Jolene.

Joining Cyrus for the big gig was punk rock royalty Billy Idol and Joan Jett taking on their classic rock hits and the new collaborations from Cyrus's new rock album Plastic Hearts.

The full concert was broadcast on TikTok and CBS.

