WATCH: NBA Superstar Steph Curry Sinks 105 Consecutive Three-Pointers
NBA superstar Steph Curry is widely regarded as the unparalleled best shooter in the NBA and his latest exploits only further enhanced that tag.
A 5-minute video posted to the Golden State Warriors twitter account has seen Curry sink an incredible 105 consecutive three-pointers… all from the exact same position.
The video has amassed nearly 11-million views.
WATCH HERE:
