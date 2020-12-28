WATCH: NBA Superstar Steph Curry Sinks 105 Consecutive Three-Pointers

NBA superstar Steph Curry is widely regarded as the unparalleled best shooter in the NBA and his latest exploits only further enhanced that tag.

A 5-minute video posted to the Golden State Warriors twitter account has seen Curry sink an incredible 105 consecutive three-pointers… all from the exact same position.

The video has amassed nearly 11-million views.

WATCH HERE:

