Watch Ninja Warrior Tonight To See Local Talent On The Course

Townsville fans of Australia Ninja Warrior are in for a treat tonight. Local Danial Wyles-Wall is hitting the obstacle course, in hopes to score a spot in the Grand Final.

The vegan athlete has the support of Townsville local and former Ninja Warrior contestant Jack “Deadly Ninja Warrior” Wilson. Wilson throwing his support behind Danial since the beginning of the season.

Dan The Man has uploaded a supportive Instagram post for his fellow Ninja Warriors,

“good luck to all the ninjas on Sunday!”

Find out if Danial makes it through to the next round tonight from 7:30.

