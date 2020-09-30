Watch Out For These Tree Management Works On Larmer Street!

Heads up! Literally...

Council is planning to trim the Platanus Xacerifolia 'London Plane' trees on Larmer Street as part of the tree management program.

The works will be taking place between East Street and Elizabeth Street and are to ensure eradication of dangerous and failing limbs which could potentially harm pedestrians.

The tree management works are scheduled to take place between Monday, September 28th and Friday, October 9th between 7.30AM and 4PM weekdays.

The appropriate road closures will be put in place to encourage residents to find alternative parking and to ensure workers can complete the works safely.

The works will be completed according to the tree audit. If you'd like to find out more information as to how the Council manages tree maintenance, follow the link through to the council website.

