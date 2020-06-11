Playing in Las Vegas as part of the 'Fresh Up' tour, Sir Paul McCartney was joined by rock legend Steven Tyler last year and we could not miss the opportunity to share it since today saw The Beatles hit number seven in our Triple M's Greatest Of All Time.

The Aerosmith frontman is based in Las Vegas for Aerosmith's huge Las Vegas residency, but found time to join Paul McCartney onstage to take on The Beatles rock hit Helter Skelter.

The eccentric Steven even brought his own signature scarf covered microphone stand.

Watch:



