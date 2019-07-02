Watch Paul McCartney And Steven Tyler Cover The Beatles Classic

Playing in Las Vegas as part of the 'Fresh Up' tour, Sir Paul McCartney was joined by rock legend Steven Tyler this week.

The Aerosmith frontman is based in Las Vegas for Aerosmith's huge Las Vegas residency, but found time to join Paul McCartney onstage to take on The Beatles rock hit Helter Skelter.

The eccentric Steven even brought his own signature scarf covered microphone stand.

Watch:



