WATCH: Sneak Peek At Inside The North Queensland Stadium

This beauty leaves us in awe every time we drive past, but now we're getting a peek at the interior with a new virtual video.

The centrally located 25,000 seater stadium will be home to the Cowboys from 2020 and will be opened by Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on February 29.

Set to host as a multi-purpose regional stadium, there's enough room to seat an extra 7000 footy fans and up to 40,000 concert go-ers.

You can even make the most of the two function rooms as well that can fit 200 of your closets friends with Castle Hill as your back drop.

Check out the video now as we continue to countdown to it's opening in 2020.